Marcus Deon “Big Unk” Williams, 29, of Mayflower, Arkansas, departed this life Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1990, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Michael and Marilyn (Davis) Williams.
He is survived by his mother, Etoy Stubbs of Mayflower, Arkansas; two sisters Gerlander Davis and Roshaunda Williams, both of McGhee, Arkansas; two brothers Michael Williams of McGhee, Arkansas and Marquis Williams of Mayflower, Arkansas; three nieces Arianna Rose Williams, Raniyah Veasley of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Jaden Rayner of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; two nephews Angelo Garth of Mayflower, Arkansas and Adrian Thrower of Sheridan, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Hwy 365 South, Mayflower, Arkansas. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
