Margaret L. Johnson, 61, of Conway, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 3, 2021. She was born Feb. 7, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Daniel B. and Cesarina Hattaway. Margaret was a dedicated mother and grandmother; her world revolved around her grandbaby. She was an avid animal lover. Margaret retired from Conway Human Development Center after 32 years as a caregiver. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lili Robertson.
Margaret is survived by the love of her life, Alicia Queen; three children, Amber (Nathan) Henson, Adam (Becky) Johnson, and Cesarina Johnson; grandchild, Carly Johnson; sister, Tina Rogers; two best friends, Reba Jones and Mona Cathey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. The family requests that attendees wear a mask or they will be provided.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral zhomes.com/conway
