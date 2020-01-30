Margaret Louise (Peggy) Hill, 95, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, in Philipsburg, Montana. She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Dodge City Kansas to Earl and Helen Kay.
She attended public school in Dodge City and American School in Brussels, Belgium. She graduated from Kansas University and University of Michigan with a Master of Music degree.
She taught music and violin at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
Peggy married Victor Hill in Lamar, Colorado, on March 28, 1949. They had three children, George (Paulette) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Stephen (Annette) of Anaconda, Montana, and Mary Helen (Ed) Thomas, of Conway, Arkansas.
Peggy was adventurous by nature and loved to hike, bird watch and learn new things.
She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to SPLC, Nature Conservancy or a charity of choice.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service are entrusted with Peggy’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
