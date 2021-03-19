Margaret Marie Cockrell, 63, of Plumerville passed away on March 14, 2021.
Walk through visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 12-6 p.m.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 728 Mt. Olive Rd., Plumerville, Arkansas.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Plumerville, AR.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
