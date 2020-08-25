Margarita Fernandez, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in El Palmar, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 1945, to Shaun Leyva and Henryetta Santos Leyva.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Shaun and Henryetta Leyva; husband, Felipe Fernandez; child, Gustivo Figueroa; and grandchild, Daniel Federico.
Margarita is survived by her four children, Irma (Mike) Gibson, Felipe Fernadaz III, Fernando (Monica) Figueroa, Gabriel Figueroa; three grandchildren, Joseph Federico, Michelle Gibson, Andreanna Passmore; four great grandchildren, Alexis Passmore, Ryleigh Passmore, Dominic Federico, Michael Gibson; two sisters, Martha (Carlos) Zayas, and Estefafa Gomez; and numerous family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
