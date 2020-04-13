Mrs. Margie Lee Smith, 95, of Greenbrier, went home to be with her Savior Sunday morning, April 12, 2020. She was born May 19, 1924, in Monticello, a daughter of the late Jack and Della Bostian. Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Floyd Smith; son, John Smith; and 6 siblings, Evelyn Dunn, Ernestine Bostian, Polly Nell Bostian, Lois Cleere, Iva Gilley, and Kenneth Bostian. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenbrier for over 30 years and served her family as a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, tending to her plants, watching birds, and spending valuable time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her first devotion was to spread the gospel and share scripture with all who knew her. After that, she was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margie is survived by son, James (Cissy) of Greenbrier, and grandchildren James (Linda) of Aiken, South Carolina; Paul of Hanahan, South Carolina; Sherlyn (Adam) of Maumelle, and Chelsey (Justin) of Mabelvale; several great grandchildren; and one sister, Connie House of Hampton. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She will be buried alongside her husband at Cadron Valley Cemetery in Greenbrier. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
