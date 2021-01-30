Margie Nell Mann Sowell, wife of Bill Sowell, passed from this life into her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. She was 71 years old. She was born to Bobbie Jean and Willis Knight Mann, on Jan. 17, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida.
She attended Conway High School, ultimately graduating from Terry Parker Senior High in Jacksonville, Florida in 1968.
Margie married the love of her life, Bill Sowell in 1979. Together they raised four children: Sheri Hylton (Steve), Amy Henigan(Caleb), Anita Sowell, and Billy Sowell(Paige).
She was a devout member of the Church on the Hill. She enjoyed spending time with Bill and getting together with “the girls of 68.”
Margie is survived by Bill; her children; her grandchildren, Jessica, Krista, Gunner, Davey, Hank, Ace, Cerby; five great grandchildren; her siblings, Jim (Cindy) Mann and Nelda (Rick) Myers; as well as a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of lLife will be on Monday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. at The Church on the Hill 2 Daugherty Hill Rd. Conway, Arkansas 72032.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.risehouseconway.org/ support#donate or www. bethlehemhouse.net/donate.
Arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
