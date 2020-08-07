Marianne Catherine (Parks) Wood, 85, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Aug. 6, 2020. Marianne was born in Danville, Illinois, to the late Freeman and Margaret Parks. She was predeceased in death by her dear husband Leonard Wood.
Marianne worked diligently to obtain a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing at a time when it was difficult for women to maintain a career and raise a family. She was Director of Home Health at St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs and Director of Nursing at Benton Services Center. She was a proud military wife who loved this country. She was a devoted Catholic and spent countless hours volunteering in a variety of roles at St. Joseph’s Church. Marianne was a Eucharistic Minister to the sick and an annulment advocate. She loved to travel and was blessed to spend many of her retirement years traveling the world with her beloved sister Joan Ballard, who survives her.
Marianne is also preceded in death by her sister Doris and her brothers, Frank and Willis, and brother-in-law Sidney Ballard.
Marianne loved her family deeply and is survived by her sister-in-law, Helga Parks; children, daughter Michelle (Ricky) Middleton of Jessieville, sons, Michael (Rhonda) Wood of Conway and Thomas (Shauna) of Jessieville; eight grandchildren, Chris (Elizabeth) Middleton, Nicole (Sherman) House, Ashley (Chance) Packard, Brittney Wood, Kyle (Caitlin) Kennedy, Sean Wood, Matthew Wood, and Kaylee Wood; and seven great-grandchildren, Blakeley, Gage, and Madeleine Packard, Gabrielle and Cooper Middleton, Odin Wood, and Graham Kennedy.
The Rosary will be at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Interment will be at a later date at Little Rock National Cemetery. Family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to St. Joseph church, or charity of your choice, in her memory.
