Marie Hendrix Pettingill, age 89, of Morrilton, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1930, in Rose Creek, Arkansas, the daughter of Everette Hendrix and Cassie Ashcraft Hendrix. Marie was the widow of D. H. Pettingill. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Wanda) Pettingill of Morrilton; daughters, Vicki (Doug) Causey of Conway and Traci James of Morrilton; four grandchildren, Jill (Jared) Vice of Hot Springs, Kevin (Carey) Causey of London, England, Wade Pettingill of Morrilton, and Brent (Brittany) Pettingill of Fayetteville; and three great grandchildren, Qualyn and Mia James and Chase Causey. Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ella Mae Hesselbein, Noma Faye Sledge, and Lila Vane Hendrix.
Private graveside service will be at Plummerville Cemetery with Bro. Sonny Harvison officiating. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 101 E. Clifton St, Morrilton, AR 72110. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
