Marie Woodham, 81, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Bradford, Arkansas, to Leslie and Nola Wellman. Marie was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kenneth Woodham, Charles Woodham, Phyllis Lane and Teresa Leffert; grandchildren, Crystal Babitzke and Jacob Woodham; great granddaughter, Nastassja Babitzke; sisters, Lorene Vance and Helen Richards; brothers, Leslie Bud Wellman and Jerry Wellman; and many other friends and relatives that loved her.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
