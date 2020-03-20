Marion Judson Morgan, 90, passed away March 19, 2020, in Mayflower, Arkansas. He was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Magnolia, Alabama, to Marion Council Morgan and Mary Lula Greene Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dalta Scritchfield Morgan; three sons, Marion J. Jr. (Cathy) of Springdale, Arkansas, Michael D. (Marsha) of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Mark F. (Angela) of Janesville, Wisconsin; one daughter, Carolyn (Alicia) of Janesville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kevin (Natasha), Kyle, Craig, Johnathan (Alyson), Cecil, and Natasha; six great grandchildren; one brother, B. Ike Morgan of Mabelvale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents, eight brothers and two sisters.
Family will have a private service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
