Marion L. Lasker McClure, 85, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life Feb. 12, 2021.
She is survived by three daughters, Victoria (Bobby) Ray and Deborah E. Grayson, both of Conway, Arkansas, and Elaine Wilson of Glenn Heights, Texas; two sons, Leroy (Yvette) McClure, Jr. of Ovilla, Texas, and Sammy L. McClure of Conway, Arkansas; two sisters, Ruby Irby of California and Mittie Alford of Little Rock, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
A Walk-Through Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.