Marjorie “Marge” E. Fowler, 83, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 23, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1936 in Guy, AR to the late Faber and Julia Mode. Marge was also preceded in death by her husband, Tom Fowler, two brothers, Ray Mode and Aulton Mode
Marge attended Guy Perkins High School where she played on the girls basketball team and grew up picking cotton and milking cows on the family farm. She raised her two daughters in Jonesboro, AR where she was a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. Marge moved to Memphis, TN in 1976 where she met and married Tom Fowler. She enjoyed working on their farm in Somerville, TN, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family. Marge was known as “Grommie” to her grandchildren and they all have many fond memories of their time with her fishing ponds, chasing cows and playing with her pet rabbits. She moved to Fayetteville, AR in 2010 to be closer to her children.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Karen Wiechman (Bill) of Little Flock, AR, Sheri Brooks (Wayne) of Goshen, AR, four grandchildren, Emily Gunn, Ashley Donner (Adam), Pete Brooks and Luci Brooks, five great grandchildren, Marley, Maddie and Emmie Gunn, Jack Eason and Josie Donner, three sisters, Linda Thomas (Hoyt) of Heber Springs, AR, Rosemary Cowan (Vern) of Riverbank, CA, Diane Remus (Bob) of Guy, AR and one brother, Keith Mode of Guy, AR.
A private graveside service will be held at Mode Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 2020 Walk To End Alzheimer’s @ act.alz.org
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
