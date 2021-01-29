Mark Alan Thomas, 60, died suddenly at home the morning of Jan. 26, 2021.
His love was unmeasurable. He was adored by his wife, Laura Thomas; his children, Stuart Thomas, wife Meighgan and son Creegan, Jake Thomas, wife Brandy and son Kalsin, daughter Audra (Sassy) Burt, husband Taylor Burt and daughter Krysten; his stepchildren, Zeb Daniel, wife Stephanie and daughter Harper, Amanda Daniel Moser, husband Derek, children Mabrey, Rhodes and Rawley, Trey Daniel, wife Jessie and furry companion Neptune.
He is missed by his canine kids Coco Chanel who goes to his office every morning to get/give a little love and Elsa Shirapelli who gets him to take a small break from work and chase her around the back yard. She always wins.
Mark also leaves behind his parents, Jim and Betty Thomas; a brother, Steve Thomas and wife Bobbi Lou and furry companion Darla; nephew, Nathan and wife Lindsey Thomas; and niece Stephanie Thomas, all of Conway. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert.
His work ethic was unparalleled for 38 years. He loved his job and the people he worked with.
He also loved the New Orleans Saints and basically all sports.
Donations can be made in his honor to Lone Star Dog Ranch and Dog Ranch Rescue @www.lonestar dogranch.com
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400.
Online Guestbook is available at www.anatural statefuneralservice.com.
