Marlene Hogan, 86, of Conway, passed to her heavenly home on Aug. 30, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Martinville, Arkansas, to the late Carrey Cecil and Gladys Marie Sims.
Marlene was a graduate of Greenbrier High School. She retired after 20 years from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. Marlene was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church; she loved being a Sunday school teacher. Marlene never discouraged but encouraged any endeavor that was discussed with her and was always logical, pragmatic and money wise. She was the glue to our family and will always be loved and missed.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Dean Hogan; son, Terry Lee Hogan; and 20 year companion, Bill Bryant.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Sophia) Hogan; daughter, DeAnn (Ron) Frazier; six grandchildren, Billy (Lacey) Hogan, Jeremy Farley, Kacy (Auguste) Forrester, Krista Hogan, Jacob Hogan and Kristin Hogan; four great-grandchildren, Kallie Hogan, Emma Hogan, Austin Hogan and Isla Forrester; brother, Buddy Sims; sister-in-law, Una (Frank) Mclure; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Roller McNutt with Entombment following at Crestlawn Memorial Park Mausoleums.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
