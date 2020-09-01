Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.