Mart Nickerson Williams was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Merced, California, to Melvin and Dorothea Nickerson Williams. Mart passed away Aug. 27, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas, at the age of 83.
Mart is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Yvonne Williams and Marceline Furtado.
He is survived by the love of his life for almost 41 years Gwennia Williams; one brother Gerald Williams of Merced, California; three nieces, Diane Furtado, Debbie Furtado and Brenda Williams; two nephews, Ronald and David Williams; all of Merced, California, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larry gacklinfuneralhomes.com
