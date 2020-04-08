Martha Katharine Calvert “Kay” Mayes died peacefully April 2 at the home of her daughter. Born Jan. 8, 1922, in Warren Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Danial Vanderbilt Calvert and Molly Ann Hairston Calvert. Mrs. Mayes was the widow of Col William B. Mayes, Jr.
She graduated from Warren high school in 1939. After attending business college, Mrs. Mayes was an Executive Secretary at GM&O Railroad in Mobile AL, where she met her husband. She became a homemaker and was involved with many church, civic and volunteer activities.
Following her husband’s Air Force career, they settled in Conway. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Conway Garden Club, Shakespeare Club and duplicate bridge club. She loved the Lord, her family, her friends, playing bridge and admiring God’s creation, especially flowers. She was a daffodil judge and grower, having won countless awards for her blooms and arrangements. Mrs. Mayes enjoyed reading, singing and music. She was known for her smile, her grace, and keen play of “no-trump” bids.
Mrs Mayes is survived by son, William B Mayes, III of Conway, Arkansas; daughter Karen M (Chester) Replogle of Columbia, South Carolina; and grandsons J Danial C Replogle, Quantico, Viriginia; Andrew J H Replogle, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and Stephen R C Replogle, San Diego, California.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Rucker V. Calvert of West Monroe, Louisiana, and daughter Katharine Craig Mayes.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no services are planned. Internment is planned for Arlington National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Ligioner Ministries.
