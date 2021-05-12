Marvine S. Woodard, 78, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born January 29, 1943 in Conway, AR to the late Wesley Melvin and Ruby Lee (King) Southerland. Marvine was also preceded in death by two sisters, Melvenia White and Nadean Evatt.
Marvine is survived by her children, David Paul, Scott Paul, and Susan Loyd (Chuck), grandchildren, Madison Loyd, Makenzie Loyd, Morgan Paul and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Marvine was a life-long member of Central Baptist Church in Conway. She retired from the Career Center at Conway Public Schools as a bookkeeper.
Marvine was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She loved the outdoors and nature. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, painting, sewing and baking. Most of all, Marvine loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be at 1pm, Friday, May 14, 2021 at Central Baptist Church, Conway with the funeral service following at 2pm. Bro. Don Chandler will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Faulkner County Historical Society.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.