Graveside service for Mary Ann Flander, 82, Meriden, Kansas, will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence.
She was born July 28, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of George Christian and Connie Jo (Dickens) Brooks.
She died Dec. 30, 2019, at Kelly House in Meriden, Kansas. She is survived by two daughters, Diana Szulski White, and Tana (Suann) Merrill, and her sister, Connie (Roger) Burks. Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, Kansas, will be in charge of arrangements.
