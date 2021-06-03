“It is finished.” (John 19:30) Mary Ann Hiegel of North Little Rock fulfilled her time here on June 1, 2021. She was born July 3, 1937, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Anthony “Tony” and Susan Halter Paladino.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. Mary Ann initially worked for the University of Notre Dame Science Library, followed by 15 years in the Research Department at the Arkansas State Library. She then worked alongside her husband in his architectural business. She was a happily devoted wife who enjoyed visiting many art museums while traveling with her husband. Mary Ann valiantly lived out her final decade of life with Alzheimer’s.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Andrew Hiegel; and many extended family members.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, followed by a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Funeral liturgy and mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Rite of Committal and Immurement will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UCA Foundation for The Mary Ann and Andrew Hiegel Scholarship Fund, UCA Box 4986, Conway, Arkansas 72035.
