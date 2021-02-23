Mary Ann Moix Nahlen, 86, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Marche, Arkansas, to Joseph D. and Frances Dumboski Moix. Mary
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Ann Nahlen Backy; brothers, Clyde Moix, Harry Moix and infant brother, Robert Moix; and her parents, Joseph D. and Frances Dumboski Moix.
Mary Ann was the co-owner of Special Day Bridal and Formal Shop and Bouquet Shop. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Christian Ladies Society.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, T. J. Nahlen; sons, Michael Nahlen (Billie) and Kenneth Nahlen (Debbie); son-in-law, Marty Backy; daughters, Frances Lawson (John) and Phyllis Childers (Tad); grandchildren, Rick (Christy) Quattlebaum, Jeff (Vicky) Quattlebaum, Christopher (Lauren) Backy, Heather (Lee) Stock, Candace (Bruce) Smith, Amanda (Shawn) Lawson, Austin (Samantha) Nahlen and Baylee (Matt Lim) Nahlen; and brothers, Joseph Moix, Richard Moix, Chester Moix and Phil Moix. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Verena Moix, and many other friends and relatives.
A rosary and visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas. Interment will be in the Blessed Virgin Mary Mausoleum at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A special thanks to Home Instead for her caregivers and Arkansas Hospice for the love and care they provided in her later years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment in the name of Mary Ann Nahlen.
