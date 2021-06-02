Mary Robbins, 79, of Conway died May 14, 2021. She was born in 1941 in Conway, Arkansas, and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she raised her family and was able to enjoy her love of horses and the outdoors.
She moved back to Conway recently where she was able to spend time with her sister, Pat Hatfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her grandniece, Vera Lambert, talking about life and all the fun and crazy adventures Mary had in her younger days.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert Robbins and Cheryl Burd; six grandchildren, Britney, Travis, Kale, Kolt, Tyler, Joshua; two great grandsons; brother Clark Boydston; and sisters, Pat Hatfield and Linda Paladino.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Boydston; husband, Alfred Robbins; daughter, Denise Klitzke; brothers, James and Edward Boydston; and her sister, Vera Gordon.
