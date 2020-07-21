Mary Charlene Writtenhouse, 82, Conway, Arkansas, passed away July 17, 2020. Born in Springfield, Arkansas, to Charley and Wilma Wilkett.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Lila Writtenhouse.
Survived by her brother, Ray Wilkett (Washington); daughters, Vida Holley (Texas) and Sandy Hinman (Oklahoma), five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Center Ridge, Arkansas, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas. Please leave condolences at www.griffinleggetconway.com
