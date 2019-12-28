Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian Conway

Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian, 68, of Conway, went to be with Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born June 23, 1951, to the late Guy Lee Parsons and Mary Elisabeth (Wray) Parsons. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Scott Sebastian.
Mary was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. She enjoyed attending church services and spending time with her dogs.
Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret P. Cline, nephew, Jason Mize, both of Conway, and cousin, Susan Hillman of Alaska.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Pastor John Gieke will be officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
