Mary Irene Sims, age 82, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Mary was born May 19, 1938, the daughter of the late William and Mary Thomas Terry in Dermott, Arkansas.
Irene is survived by her children, Terry Sims (Lori) and Dixie West (Travis) all of Saltillo, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Rusty Carter, Dusty West, Brandon Sims and Elyse Sims; great grandchildren, Jaxon Sims, Khylar Sims, Brandt Carter, Aulden West and Davanie West. She was preceded in death by her husband Travis in 2016.
Irene was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long time member of Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Saltillo, Arkansas.
A graveside service will occur Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Oak Bowery Cemetery, 889 Otto Rd, Conway, AR 72032. Bro. Tim Nolan and Bro. Matt Corkran will officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.griffin leggettconway.com for the Sims family.
