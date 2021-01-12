Mary J. Crider Wilson, 91, of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this life on Jan. 9, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1929, in Cleburne County near Quitman, Arkansas, to the late, Talbert Dalton and Pernie E. Page Crider.
Mary was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Conway. She had been an active member of the Methodist Church since 1950, belonging to congregations in Mabelvale, Sheridan, Hope, Fort Smith, North Little Rock, and Conway. Mary took an active part in the United Methodist Women and in the Quilting Circle at the church.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Horacelee Wilson; brothers, Paris, Herbert, Doyne, Lyle, Murle, Kenneth and Harold Crider; sisters, Grace Moon and Evelyn Turney.
She is survived by three children, Patrick Wilson (Ben Phillips) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Gail Newton of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Ann Grossman of Conway, Arkansas. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jessica Newton, Jacob Newton, Garrett Grossman (Alisha) and Jon-Ethan Wilson, and two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Kason.
The family would like to give special thanks to Andrea Danzy, Joyce Jenkins and Arkansas Hospice for their loving care.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A service will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 1018 Salem Road, Conway, AR 72034 or Carti Cancer Center, 2605 College Ave., Conway, AR 72034.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
