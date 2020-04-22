Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom, 85, of Benton passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 from Alzheimer’s related complications. She was born October 15, 1934 the third child of Frank and Thelma Strong in Springhill, Louisiana. In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Olin Strong and David Rhea Strong.
Janie was an elementary school teacher for over 40 years. She taught in Waldo, West Fork, Fayetteville, and Conway as well as Lamesa, Texas.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Jack Bloxom; two sons, Andy (Glenda) Bloxom of Benton and Clay (Cindy) Bloxom of Merritt Island, Florida; grandchildren, Ashley (Hydan) Thomas, Bridget and Candee Jo Bloxom, Paul (Kristy) Sutherland, and Samantha (Juan) Escriva; great-grandchildren, Dempsey, Elora, Falynn, Ryleah, Xiarah, and Noah; plus a host of extended family.
A private family Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 with Rev. Don Chandler presiding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.