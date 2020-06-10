Mary Magdalene (McGinty) Tubbs passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Guy, Arkansas, to the late Alma (Lane) and Claude McGinty.
She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 65 years, Russell Tubbs.
Mary taught elementary school for 32 years in Conway and Greenbrier School Districts. She was a long-time member of Greenbrier Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going to the farm to check the cows and ride her four-wheeler.
Left to Cherish her memory is her daughter, Lisa (Randy) Goodnight, grandson, RJ Goodnight, granddaughter, Jenny Goodnight and all of Greenbrier.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Throneberry, Dr. James Thomas, Dr. Vasil Lendel and the staff at the Arkansas Heart Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Greenbrier Church of Christ from 6:00-8:00PM. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Church with Bro. Glen Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
