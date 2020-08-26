Mary Paulette Chastain, 72, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 15, 1948, to Edward Paul Lachowsky and Ernestine Berniece Lachowsky.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Paul Lachowsky and Ernestine Berniece Lachowsky; husband, Bill Chastain; and brother, Lloyd Tucker.
Paulette is survived by her children, Hope Chastain, Faith (Rick) McGhee and Charity (Ricardo) Estrada; grandchildren, Cheyenne (Evan) Molloy, Ryan McGhee and Rachel Rozanski; and numerous family and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Grace Pointe Church, 393 Highway 365, Conway, Arkansas, 72032.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
