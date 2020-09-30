Mary Theresa Mobbs, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born February 11, 1948 in Memphis, TN to the late Carl and Frances Posey. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Posey and Bo Posey, sisters Sylvia Posey, Sammie Kaye Posey and Lucille Posey, grandson, Jake Taylor and her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Jim Mobbs; children, Terry Cagle (Jackie), Shane Cagle (Melanie), Tammy Taylor (Stephen), Melissa Cagle, Kelley Sides and Steve Mobbs (John Phillips); grandchildren, Brent Wickliffe, Jonathan Wickliffe, Damon Cagle, Sarah Cagle, Nathan Cagle, Mitchell Taylor, Abi Taylor, Jaden Cagle, Sierra Cagle, Meagan Sweeney, Aaron Sides, Balley Cavar and Brooke Mobbs; 10 great-grandchildren, brother, David Posey; sisters, Vivian McDougal (Dwayne), and Ann Kidd; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. Burial in Thorn Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.