Mary Virginia Slavens of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on March 6, 2021, in Conway, Arkansas. She was born in Paris, Missouri, on July 12, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Charles McKinley Evans and Laura Christian Evans, formerly of Conway, Arkansas; and sister, Charlotte Mulford, formerly of Conway Arkansas.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Bowen of Conway, Arkansas and Margaret Evans and husband Robert, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Arkansas; a son, Douglas Slavens and wife Carol of Las Cruces, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Rachael and Matthew Bowen, Neil Evans and wife Whitney, Kyle Evans and wife Perri, Lauren Slavens and Jacob Marquez; and three great-granddaughters, Ava, Kate and Emma Evans.
Mary graduated with a BSE degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and did post-graduate work at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Arkansas. She was a preschool teacher, an elementary school teacher, and an elementary school library/media specialist in Arkansas and New Mexico for 30 years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was a member PEO and DAR for many years. Her greatest joy in life was her family whom she loved very much and was very proud of. She enjoyed reading, book collecting, family genealogy, interior decorating and traveling.
A private memorial service will be held by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, Arkansas, on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
