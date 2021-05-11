Master Sergeant Walter Richard Chadwick, 83, of Surf City, North Carolina, entered into the heavens on Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was born in Biscoe, Arkansas, on Dec. 5, 1937, to the late Richard and Viola Chadwick.
He was preceded by his beloved wife of 40 years, Betty Chadwick and son, Walter Richard Chadwick Jr.
He is survived by his lovely daughter, Leslie Michelle Chadwick and spouse Sid Coryell of Hot Springs, Arkansas; two lovely granddaughters, Beatrice and Angelica Chadwick both of Tucson, Arizona.
He joined the USMC where he made a career and saw the world. Later in life he was an avid equestrian he chose to breed and train Arabian show horses. The family has chosen to have a private service. The family has asked that all flowers be directed from Surf City Florists in Surf City, North Carolina.
