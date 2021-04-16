Mathel Honeycutt Shaw, 95, passed on Easter morning, April 4, 2021. She was born in Damascus, Arkansas, on May 15, 1926.
She will be remembered for her great love of her husband, Ellis Fay Shaw, her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker, a wonderful cook, and grandmother extraordinaire! She was always taking care of others, putting herself last.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three children, Wilma Kirby, Faye Wagner and Ellis W. Shaw; and three great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Colon, Steven Kirby and Piper Wilkinson.
Mathel is survived by daughters, Darlene Finch, Sherry Butler and Joanie Owens; grandchildren, Vickie Galvan, David Kirby, Patricia Owens, Steven Kirby, Nicole Kraber, Michelle Martin, Andrea Glover, Jason Glover, Veronica Mann, Sherry Wingfield, Angela Steed, Derrick Butler, Wayne Shaw, David Shaw, Manthal Lauren Shaw, Shantan Gondolf and Jonathan Owens; and 44 great-grandchildren.
Service will be by Mark Leslie at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway on April 18 at 2 p.m.
