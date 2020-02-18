Maunelle Annetta “Lee” Sims, 83, of Quitman, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 18, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936, in Enders, Arkansas, to the late Dewey Thomas and Gladys Mary Lee. Maunelle worked as a schoolteacher for 17 years; she retired as a business owner. She was a longtime member of Sand Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Damascus. Maunelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Maunelle was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sister and son in law, Jim Black.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Elmer Sims; daughters, Cornelia (Bert) Stark, Corinna Strain, Ronda (Terry) Nicholson, Teresa (Bob) Crews and Elmira Sims; nine grandchildren, Matt, Laura (Kenny), Margaret, Will (Megan), Daniel (Madisyn), Sam (Hannah), Michelle (Justin), Stephanie (Chuckie) and Jesse (Daphne); 13 great-grandchildren, Isla Kate, Joel, Maddox, Lucy Jo, Ruby, Abigail, Haleigh, Harley, Chase, Abbi, Hayes, Bryson, and Rylin; one great-great-grandchild, Kreed; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman.
