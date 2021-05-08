Maurice H. Moix Jr., 83, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 3, 2021.
He was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Conway, to the late Eleanor Marie (Enderlin) and Maurice Henry Moix Sr. Maurice graduated with a BS Degree in mathematics from the Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA). He was Vice-President, estimator, and project manager at Nabholz construction and retired as an Independent home builder at Moix construction. Maurice was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic church in Conway, AR. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served for 21 years on the Conway City Council. Maurice enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the horse races. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Justin Moix. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Grace(Blauw) Moix; six sons, Jeffery (Shelley) Moix, James “Bo” (Vicki) Moix, John Moix, Patrick (Lorri) Moix, Matthew (Jodee) Moix, and David Moix; daughter, Christine (Marty) Hartle; 21 grandchildren, Justin, Alex (Candace), Daniel (Kelsey), Austen (Tory), Madeline, Drew (Amber), Ben (Schylar), Cameron, Brendan, Ryan, Lakyn(Meagan), Tannar, Josey, Cole, Noah, Zoee, Preslee, Skylar, Nicholas, Nathan, and Kaylee; seven great grandchildren, Parker, Mason, Piper and Ace Hester, Greyson, Gabriella and Palmer Moix; sister, Rose Freyaldenhoven; and brothers, Michael (Lisa) Moix, Gregory (Charlotte) Moix.
Rosary will begin Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. with visitation following at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Joseph with Entombment following at St. Joseph Mausoleums.
Memorials can be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund at PO Box 72, Conway, AR 72033 or online at www.sjse.org.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
