Maxine Coble Conway

Maxine Coble, 76, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Conway, Arkansas, to Clyde and Trecie McMoran. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kelly Coble, her brother, Clyde (Mary) McMoran and her sister, Regina (Walt) West. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral services will be on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in Brown Cemetery.
