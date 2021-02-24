Melba Louise Henry Heffington passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021, and went to be with the Lord. She resided at Ridgemere Senior Community Memory Care in Conway, Arkansas. Melba was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, to the late Bennie Henry and Louise N. Henry.
Melba is survived by her sons, Lonnie Paul Heffington (Teresa) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Denny Scott Heffington (Rickey) of Little Rock, Arkansas; two half-sisters, Karen Collins and Sheryl Reeves both of Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Heffington (Megan) and Hayley Smiddy (Doug); and great-grandchildren, Emmy, Ella, and Kinsley, all of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Melba was a member of the Conway Second Baptist Church in Conway and was employed by Ashley’s Outlet Store and retired from J.C. Penney’s, both in Conway. She loved her customers and never met a stranger.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished the summers they spent with her in Conway.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Vickie Perdue, Home Instead, and the employees of Ridgemere Senior Community Memory Care.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, AR. Private graveside services for the family will be at Oliver Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, AR.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR, 72205.
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Halbrook, Mark Johnston, Greg Moix, and Mark Shaw.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
