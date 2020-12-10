Melvin Bohanon, 57, departed this life on Dec. 3, 2020. He was born March 23, 1963, in Earle, Arkansas, to Eddie Bohanon and Levert (Dorty) Danley.
He is survived by children, Latoya Bohanon Jones of West Memphis, Arkansas; Bryce Bohanon and Emerie Bohanon, both of Conway, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kenta Jones, Kentreal Jones and Khalil Jones; one grandson, Kody Jones; and siblings Diane, David Lee, Marvin, Donald, Barbara, Gary, Kenny, Calvin, Angie Bohanon and Brenda Wagner.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Robinson Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larry gacklinfuneralhomes.com
