Melvin L. Bailey, 91 of Conway passed away on April 14 after a short illness.
Melvin attended New Life Church in Conway. He was born on April 20, 1928.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Clara F. Bailey and grandson Dustin M. Bailey, his parents J.S & Lelah Wyatt Bailey and two sisters, Lois Moore and Lucille Adcock.
He is survived by daughter Cheryl Sturch (Tom) son Bruce Bailey, grandson Clint R. Bailey, granddaughters Ashley Rehm & Lindsey Sturch and great granddaughter Clara Rehm.
Melvin was a Korean War veteran and spent many years hosting and attending military reunions with his comrades in the 82nd AAA. He spent many years working for the Army Corp of Engineers helping build Lock and Dam #9 in Morrilton and later as the chief construction engineer for the Table Rock Lake District in Branson, Missouri.
Melvin was a lifelong Razorback fan and enjoyed his involvement in various political organization. A memorial service to celebrate Melvin’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.