Melvin Lee Stevenson, 68, of Conway, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born June 16, 1951, in Conway to the late Norman and Louise Stevenson. Melvin was also preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Lou Hurley.
Melvin was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a 1970 graduate of Conway High and worked as a security guard most of his life. Melvin never met a stranger and always had a good story to tell.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Eddie Ray Stevenson and Paul Beverly, daughters, Tammy Easter, Angie Dalton, sisters, Juanita Garner, Sherry Brown, numerous grandkids and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Monday, March 9th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be 1pm Tuesday at the funeral home, with Bro. Carl Lott officiating. Burial will follow at Beryl Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.