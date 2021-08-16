Michael Coulter Hausen, 84, of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this life, Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Peter Jacob and Jennie Laura (Davis) Hausen.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Linda Ann Irby Hausen; brother, Jacob Eugene Hausen; sisters, Barbara Louise Hatch (Sidney), Marion Cecelia Dickens-Fleming and Judith Kathleen Felton.
Michael is survived by two sons, Michael Jeff Hausen and Daniel Joseph Hausen both of Conway Arkansas; grandchildren, Samuel James Hausen and Christopher Michael Hausen; brother, Peter Joseph Hausen (Diane); sisters, Ellen Hartje (Brian), Lura Ann Croft (Jack) and Libby Wilson (Jim).
Michael was employed for many years at Southern Farmers Association in Little Rock and later Wonder State Box company in Conway.
Michael will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private.
