Michael D. Harrison, 69, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. He was born March 6, 1951, in Conway to the late Lester Caudill Harrison and Marie Johnson Harrison. Michael was a member of the Church of Christ Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Jerry Rhoades.
Survivors are his wife of 42 years, Elaine Clark Harrison of Conway; son, Joshua E. Harrison, sister, Brenda (Carroll) Rhoades of Quitman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was Founder of the Creative Sports network, started in 1977 and Owner and General Manager of KASR 92.7FM, started in 1982. He broadcasted over 6,000 games covering all sports in professional, college and High School. His highest achievements were broadcasting the NCAA College World Series 1995-2003, NCAA Division 1-AA Football Championship 1995-2003, NCAA Division 2 Football Championship 1995-2003, and Independence Bowl 1996-2002. Michael was founder of The Arkansas Sports Club and The Arkansas Sportscaster and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was awarded the Arkansas Sportscaster Hall of Fame and in 2013 he received the Arkansas Activities Association Executive Media Award.
He enjoyed and loved broadcasting High School Sports promoting the youth of our state. He never met a stranger and loved talking with parents about their kids.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman.
Online Guestbook available www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
