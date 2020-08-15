Michael Don Grimes, aged 74 of Conway, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born in Conway on Dec. 27, 1945.
Mike lived the first few years of his life in Enola before moving to Conway in the early 1950s.
He was a 1963 graduate of Conway High School, where he ran cross country and played in the band. He attended Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA) before beginning a career in music that spanned over half a century.
A talented musician, singer and songwriter, Mike entertained countless people over his career, from high school dances to large arenas. In the early 1980s, he spent time in Nashville, releasing several singles that received radio airplay.
Throughout the years, Mike played with countless other musicians, and he enjoyed every practice session and every show he played with them.
Mike was a founding member of the Faulkner County Emergency Squad. In recent years, Mike enjoyed his service on the board of the Conway Symphony Orchestra and attending UCA Bears football games.
Mike was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Maxine Brady Grimes.
Survivors include the love of his life and his wife of 52 years, Margaret Simon Grimes; sons David (Laura) Grimes and Kenny (Melinda) Grimes; grandchildren Cooper Grimes, Shelby Grimes, Annie Grimes, John David Grimes, Mary Caroline Grimes, and Matthew Grimes; sister Paulette (Mike) Rhodes; brother Clint (Charlsie) Grimes; and sister Judy (Rick) Tarrant.
His brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law were also dear to him, as well as his many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the UAMS Cancer Institute and all the dedicated doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped Mike during his courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
A private graveside service will be held at the family burial plot at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conway Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 10934, Conway, AR 72034, or to the Mike and Margaret Grimes Scholarship Fund, benefiting students studying music or education, c/o the UCA Foundation, UCA Box 4986, Conway, AR 72035.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.