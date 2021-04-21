Michael Duane Nichols, 54, of Cabot/recently Mayflower, passed away on April 17, 2021.
Mike was born to Jerry D. and Franceil Nichols Dec. 20, 1966, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
He was a 1985 graduate of Ole Main High School of North Little Rock, Arkansas. He then graduated from Baylor University with a degree in accounting in 1995. Michael was certified as a CPA on Oct. 1, 1996, and received a Master’s in Accounting from UALR in 2005. He was self-employed at Mike Nichols CPA of Cabot. His affiliation with H & R Block brought him many awards. Mike developed many great relationships with his clients and truly loved what he did.
He grew up with a love of sports; he played and enjoyed them all his life. He shared that love with his family and friends. His daughters were active in basketball for many years. In 1978, Mike was on a sanctioned, North Little Rock, Burns Park Little League. The team won the right to represent Arkansas and then the U.S. Southeastern District at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team was only the second in Arkansas history to attend and the last. They came in second in the nation and third in the world. Mike had the honor of having the best batting average of 0.500.
Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He adored his wife and was very proud of his girls as he was their biggest cheerleader in every aspect of life. He loved playing golf with his buddies and spending time with friends and family. To know him is to love him, and he made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.
We would like to thank MD Anderson and CARTI for the excellent treatment that helped him fight his battle as well as Arkansas Hospice for the great care Michael received in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to CARTI foundation (8901 CARTI Way Little Rock, AR 72205) for cancer research on his behalf.
Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Minor T. & Margaret B. Nichols; and maternal grandparents, Wilburn Jones of Russellville and Geneta (Worth) Jones of Alexander, Arkansas.
Survived by wife, Johnia Lynn (Gossett); daughters, Madison Paige and Blair Christine Nichols; parents, Jerry D. and Franceil Nichols of Conway; brother, Greg Nichols of Mayflower; sister, Marla (Kerry) Monroe of Owasso, Oklahoma; nieces, Camillia (Monroe) Estes of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Meagan (Monroe) (Ryan) Romano of Rogers, Arkansas; and great niece, Kyla Estes. Also survived by mother-in-law, Judy and (late) father-in-law, Johnny Gossett; two sisters-in-law; and an abundance of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 with Rev. R Duane Stephens, H.R. officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.