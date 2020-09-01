Michael Milton Mason, 70, of Conway, went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
www.rollerfuneral homes.com/Conway
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 5:38 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.