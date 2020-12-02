Michael Wayne Cavin, 59, of Greenbrier passed away on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial following to Bethlehem Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www. bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
