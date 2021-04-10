Mike Charles Wofford, 45, of Conway, Arkansas, passed over on April 6, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1975, in Conway to Charles Franklin and Ann Wofford Crum. Mike worked for 16 years at Arkansas Box and was Production Manager. He was a hard working country boy who loved to go kayaking every Sunday. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Wofford and best friend, Jeff “George” Suttles.
He is survived by his children, Brianna Williams, Aaron Wofford, Charles (Emily) Wofford, Kurstian Wofford and Deven Wofford; grandchildren, Nylah May Wofford, Charlotte Ann Wofford, Everette Michael Wofford; mother, Ann Wofford; four siblings, Daniel, Brandon, Jennifer and Heather; and many more family and friends.
