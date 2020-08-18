Modeana (Deana) Ramsey Wilhide born Feb. 18, 1932, in Marianna, Arkansas and died Aug. 12, 2020.
Pre-deceased by one daughter, Modeana Diane Wilhide; her parents, Alford and Ollie Rambo Ramsey; two sisters and two brothers-in-law; two brothers and one sister-in-law. Survivors are one son and daughter-in-law, J.D. and Michelle Wilhide in Fairview, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Kim of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Brittany of Charleston West Virginia; Shawn of The Netherlands, and Claire of Fairview, Tennessee; five great grandchildren, Elijah, James, Madison, Gabriel, and Charlotte; three nieces, Jamie Tate of Stoneville, Mississippi, Debbie Wilson of Albion, New York, and Deann Scarbrough of Crawfordsville, Florida; five nephews, Joe Armstrong of Normal, Illinois, Larry Williams of Galveston, Texas, Brian, Lee, and James Ramsey of Vilonia, Arkansas; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and a number of cousins, dear friends, and heart adopted nieces and nephews.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
