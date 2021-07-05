Mona Lou Setzler Cato, 92, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord July 2, 2021. She was born August 9, 1928, in Judsonia, Arkansas. Mona was preceded in death by her husbands, Lewis B. Setzler and Lucian Cato, son, Fred Cato, and her parents, Calvin and Lola Edwards.
Mona was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Conway. She taught in the Public School system for 40 years. This included positions at Enola, Greenbrier and Conway High School, where she was a business/office practice teacher for over 20 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark Setzler (Lynda), Jess Setzler (Susan), Luke Setzler (Sandra), Don Cato (Mona) and James Cato; brother James Edwards (Diana); sister Doris Ann Rinks; and 17 grandchildren, many great- grand children and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
