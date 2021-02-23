Monica Spencer-Jackson, 43, of Conway, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021.
Walk through visitation was held, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon at City Church in Conway, Arkansas.
Celebration of life service was held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at noon at City Church, 1832 Robinson Ave., Conway, Arkansas 72034
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
